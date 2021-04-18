Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Declines By 39.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMLAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Empire has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $32.63.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

