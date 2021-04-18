Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Grows By 53.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 1,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,823.3 days.
Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $$68.28 on Friday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $68.28.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
