Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Declines By 40.6%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CCAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

