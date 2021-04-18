Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 21.9%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $$12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

