Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 38.4%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 145,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,500. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

