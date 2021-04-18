Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Drops By 25.5%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 329,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,849. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

