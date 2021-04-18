Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 66.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.14 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

