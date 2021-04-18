Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Drops By 27.4%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Appen stock remained flat at $$12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Appen has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $25.75.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

