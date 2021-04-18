Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Decreases By 23.0%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. 3,479,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.
In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
