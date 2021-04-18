Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Decreases By 23.0%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. 3,479,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

