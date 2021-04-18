Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rises By 81.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.10. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.32 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AACAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

