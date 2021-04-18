Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 118 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $312.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $310.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.18.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

