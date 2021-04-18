Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.