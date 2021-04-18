Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SHERF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

