Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHZHY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. 535,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHZHY. DBS Vickers lowered Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

