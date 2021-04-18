Sharder Hits One Day Trading Volume of $146,296.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $146,296.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

