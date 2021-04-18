Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

