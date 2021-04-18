Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report $136.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $134.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $595.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.30 million to $596.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.35 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $641.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 68,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 million, a P/E ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

