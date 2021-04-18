SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.16 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

