SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 390,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,005. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. SEI Investments has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

