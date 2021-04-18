Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SEEL stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

