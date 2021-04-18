Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.