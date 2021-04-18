Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

