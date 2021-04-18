Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,054 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.03 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,943. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

