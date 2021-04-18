Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.