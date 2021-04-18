Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $255.89.
In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
