Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

