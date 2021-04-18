SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $50.27, but opened at $48.93. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 14,926 shares.

Specifically, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

