Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

