Scotiabank Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

