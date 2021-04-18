Scotiabank Boosts Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.31.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.43.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

