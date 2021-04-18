Scotiabank Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.73.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

