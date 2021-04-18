Scotiabank Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$9.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

TSE FRU opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.63. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

