Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $5.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

