Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 74.0% in March

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83.

In other Scopus BioPharma news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 5,065 shares of company stock valued at $51,096 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

