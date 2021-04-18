Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

