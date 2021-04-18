Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 5.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $43,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,742,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.64. 459,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.