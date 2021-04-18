Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 9.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 285,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 130,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

