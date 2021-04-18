Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 1.97% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $60.00.

See Also: LIBOR

