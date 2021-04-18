Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SBGSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 228,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,740. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

