Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.