Scala Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $10,766.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00278572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00725059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,870.45 or 0.99530660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.32 or 0.00832505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,765,794,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,965,794,114 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

