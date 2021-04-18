Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

