Sara Bay Financial Buys Shares of 2,784 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MetLife by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

