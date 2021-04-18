Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 33,027 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,027 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 330.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

