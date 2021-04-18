Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

