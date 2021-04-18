Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

