Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 158.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Twilio by 108.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $385.24 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,584 shares of company stock valued at $80,288,310. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

