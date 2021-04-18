Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.36% of Vistas Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 395,724 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

