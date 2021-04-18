Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 2.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $350.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.36. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $186.49 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.