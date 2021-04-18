Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.