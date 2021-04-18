Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $269.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

